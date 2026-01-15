Alcaraz, Sabalenka named top-seeded players

Melbourne: Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were officially made the top-seeded players for the Australian Open which begins Sunday at Melbourne Park.

The announcement on Wednesday comes a day ahead of the tournament draw.

Two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner was seeded second, with Alexander Zverev third and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic fourth. Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are the top three seeds in the women’s draw for the second consecutive year.

Madison Keys returns as the defending champion and the ninth-seeded player, one of four American women among the top 10 seeds.