Alcaraz overcomes blip, Ruud shocked; Italians burn bright

PARIS: Italians Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti lit up a damp day at Roland Garros as they both surged into the third round of the French Open with commanding victories, while two-time runner-up Casper Ruud suffered a shock exit on Wednesday, reports Reuters.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz then survived a minor scare as the Spaniard beat unseeded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2 to advance.

Fourth seed Paolini, a surprise runner-up last year, barely put a foot wrong on Court Philippe-Chatrier as she brushed aside Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3 6-3.

The diminutive Italian, who is trained by Rafael Nadal’s former mentor Marc Lopez, even paid homage to the Spaniard’s newly installed footprint on court before delivering a polished display in front of a sparse crowd.

“It’s hard to play against Ajla, she’s very aggressive but I tried to mix it up and play aggressively myself,” said Paolini.

Musetti continued his claycourt resurgence with a clinical 6-4 6-0 6-4 dismantling of Colombian lucky loser Daniel Galan on court Simonne Mathieu.

The eighth seed, a finalist in Monte Carlo and semi-finalist in Madrid and Rome, overcame patchy weather to extend his recent successes on clay. “It was a solid performance from the beginning until the end,” said Musetti, whose confidence has soared since reaching the Monte Carlo final last month. Ruud, the seventh seed and runner-up in Paris the last two years, saw his campaign unravel in spectacular fashion as he fell 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-0 to Portugal’s Nuno Borges.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek proved too good against Emma Raducanu, handing her a 6-1

6-2 defeat.