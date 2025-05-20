Alcaraz, not Sinner is favourite for French Open

Rome: Carlos Alcaraz is the clear favourite for the French Open. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner is back from his doping ban, though, and building himself back up to full strength day by day.

Those were the verdicts after Alcaraz beat Sinner to win the Italian Open a week before Roland Garros starts on Sunday. Alcaraz’s title in Rome boosted his record on clay this season to 15-1. “On clay right now, you’re the best player,” Sinner told Alcaraz during the trophy ceremony after the Spaniard’s 7-6(5) 6-1 win Sunday.

Sinner held two set points during the first set against Alcaraz in his first tournament following his three-month suspension. “The level he has played in this tournament is insane after three months without playing,” Alcaraz said. “He’s going to be better and better. … He’s going to be a really dangerous player in Paris.”