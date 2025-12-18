MillenniumPost
Alcaraz ends 7-year partnership with coach

BY Agencies18 Dec 2025 2:13 AM IST

WASHINGTON: Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is parting ways with his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, the man who guided him to the pinnacle of men’s tennis during a remarkably successful seven-year partnership.

Alcaraz announced the decision to end their collaboration on Wednesday in a message on his social networks. Ferrero, in a separate statement, thanked his protege and said he wished he “could have continued.”

With Ferrero, who coached the Spaniard since he was 15 years old, Alcaraz claimed six Grand Slams: two French Open titles, two Wimbledon crowns and two US Opens. He amassed 24 tour-level titles, including eight Masters 1000 trophies. “After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to bring our chapter together as coach and player to an end,” the 22-year-old Alcaraz wrote. “Thank you for turning childhood dreams into reality. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you’ve accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. I’ve enjoyed every single step with you immensely.”

