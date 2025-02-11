Alcaraz clinches first indoor title

Rotterdam: Carlos Alcaraz secured his first indoor title by beating Alex de Minaur in the final of the Rotterdam Open on Sunday.

The top-seeded Alcaraz won 6-4 3-6 6-2 to become the first Spanish champion in the tournament’s 52-year history.

It was a 17th title for the 21-year-old Alcaraz but his first indoor one. “This week has been a really good week,” Alcaraz said. “Putting in really good work. Coming here (not) feeling 100% well with the cold but after every day I’m feeling better and better. “It was the first time that I (was) playing here and you (fans) made it like I’ve been playing this tournament for a long time.”

De Minaur lost to Jannik Sinner in last year’s final.