Alcaraz and Sabalenka both advance at Wimbledon C’ship

Wimbledon: Top-seeded man Carlos Alcaraz and second-seeded woman Aryna Sabalenka both won at Wimbledon on Friday.

Alcaraz, a 20-year-old Spaniard considered to be the next great thing in the tennis world, advanced to the third round for the second straight year, beating Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Centre Court.

The 2022 U.S. Open champion is making only his third appearance at the All England Club. He reached the fourth round last year for his best showing at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Sabalenka played on No. 1 Court, the second biggest stadium on the Wimbledon grounds, and defeated Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the third round.

Sabalenka reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2021 but was banned from the tournament last year with other Belarusian and Russian players because of the war in Ukraine.

She trailed 5-4 in the second set but dropped only three points in winning the next three games.

“I didn’t play my best tennis. It was really crazy, crazy experience,” Sabalenka said.

“But then I change my strings, kind of adjust my game a little bit, start feeling better on court. But, yeah, I was just keep telling myself keep

fighting, keep trying, and probably you’ll be able to turn around this game.”

Later Friday, Swiatek was scheduled to face Petra Martic on Centre Court in the third round, followed by seven-time champion Djokovic against Stan Wawrinka also playing for a spot in the fourth round.

Before that, though, two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will

finish his match against fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

That match was suspended Thursday with Murray leading 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2),

6-4.