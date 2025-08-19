Akash Deep, Kishan to miss Duleep Trophy

kolkata: India pacer Akash Deep and wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, the East Zone captain, will miss the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal match against North Zone as both the players are recovering from their respective injuries.

The season-opening Duleep Trophy matches are scheduled to be held in the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds in Bengaluru from August 28, but Akash is yet to recuperate fully from a back injury that forced him to miss two Tests on the recent tour to England.

The 28-year-old has been replaced by Bihar’s Mukhtar Hussain in the East Zone squad.

Bengal pacer Akash, who had an impressive series against England taking 13 wickets, including a 10-wicket match-haul at Birmingham and a maiden Test half-century in the fifth Test at the Oval, has informed the zonal selection committee of his unavailability as per medical advice.

He is currently going through rehabilitation at the CoE, and is likely to return to action during the home Test series against the West Indies, beginning from October 2.

Meanwhile, Kishan is recovering

from a hand injury.