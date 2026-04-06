Aizawl FC hold Sreenidi Deccan FC to 1-1 draw

Hyderabad: Aizawl FC displayed spirited performance to hold Sreenidi Deccan FC to a 1-1 draw in an Indian Football League match here on Sunday.

While Colombian forward David Castañeda Muñoz gave the hosts the lead in the first half, an own goal by defender Jagdeep Singh restored parity late in the second period.

The result saw the Deccan Warriors move up to second in the table with 12 points from seven matches, behind Diamond Harbour FC, who have a game in hand.

Aizawl FC, meanwhile, remain fifth with nine points from the same number of games.

Sreenidi dominated proceedings from kick-off and created early opportunities through a series of free-kicks in dangerous areas. Muñoz fired one wide, while Romawia struck the crossbar with another, offering a glimpse of what was to follow.

The breakthrough arrived just before the half-hour mark. A long ball from Hardik Bhatt found Muñoz in space at the edge of the box. The Colombian controlled superbly with his back to the goal before turning and firing a right-footed effort past Lalhruai at the near post.

Paulo Cezar, who impressed with his physical presence and attacking intent before being forced off through injury, came close to doubling the lead in stoppage time, but his close-range header drifted wide. Despite dominating possession, Sreenidi went into the break with only a slender advantage.

Fanai was the first to make a move in the second half, introducing Hriata from the bench in place of Vincent around the 65th minute.