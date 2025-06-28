AITA removes Dhupar; Sunder Iyer interim secy-gen

new delhi: The executive committee of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Friday removed Anil Dhupar as the Secretary General of the federation, saying his position has become untenable after attaining the age of 70 and that he has already completed his four-year term.

Attended by 17 of the 25 members, the EC passed a resolution by 3/4th majority to make joint secretary Sunder Iyer as interim secretary, empowering him to file a reply to the writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court by Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja, who challenged the validity of the elections conducted in September 2024. Dhupar, 72, was elected for a four-year term in 2020. While he did not file his nomination for any office bearer’’s post in last year’’s polls, he was continuing since the court did not declare the results of the elections.