Aishwary wins silver; Esha-Rana end 2nd

Cairo: Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the silver medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions after equalling the world record in the event’s qualification at the ISSF World Championship here on Tuesday.

Later in the day, the Indian duo of Esha Singh and Samrat Rana ended with a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition, losing the top prize to China’s Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu 10-16.

Esha and Samrat topped the qualification with a combined total of 586, even as Suruchi Singh and Sharvan Kumar failed to make the final after shooting a 579. This was after Aishwary shot 466.9 to finish second in his rifle 3P competition behind China’s Yukun Liu (467.1) and ahead of France’s Romain Aufrere (454.8). Niraj Kumar, the other Indian in the final, shot 432.6 to end

in fifth place. agencies