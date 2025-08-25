Aishwary claims gold in shooting

Shymkent: Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar dished out a dominant show to win the gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions competition at the Asian Shooting Championship here on Sunday.

In the junior men’s 3P event, Adriyan Karmakar claimed

the gold medal with an Asian junior record of 463.8 in the final.

Aishwary shot 462.5 to finish on top. China’s Wenyu Zhao won the silver medal with 462 points, while Japan’s Naoya Okada claimed bronze with a score of 445.8.

Aishwary led the field for a major part of the competition.