Aim is to win gold with a world record at Paralympics: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

New Delhi: Tokyo Paralympics gold-medallist Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil wants to improve upon his world record in his bid to defend his title in the Men’s F64 category at the Paris Games.

Sumit, along with Bhagyashree Jadhav (shot put, F34 category), will be India’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games to be held from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

He had set a world record thrice in the Tokyo Paralympic Games and won gold with a best throw of 68.55 metres.

He bettered it with a world record throw of 70.83 metres at the 2023 Para World Championships and improved it further at the Hangzhou Para Asian Games (2023) to win gold with an effort of 73.29 metres.

F64 category is for athletes with problems in the lower limb(s), those competing with prosthesis or those affected by leg length difference.

“My long-term goal is to achieve a distance of 80m but at the Paris Paralympics, I will try to win gold with an effort of 75m,” the 26-year-old told PTI-Bhasha in an exclusive interview.

The athlete won the gold medal at the Para World Championship in May this year.