AIFF women’s committee discusses appointing new coaches

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) women’s committee on Saturday held discussions regarding the appointment of new coaches for national teams and recruitment of more ‘A’ and ‘B’ License coaches.

In recent times, the country finished joint winners in the SAFF Under-19 Women’s Championship in Dhaka.

Immediately after that, the senior team secured the runners-up position in the Turkish Women’s Cup.

The U-16 women’s team is currently playing in the SAFF Championship and won the first match comfortably.

“The women’s senior national team didn’t have the opportunity to get international exposure for many months. There are plans to give the team more frequent exposure in the near future,” said acting secretary general Satyanarayan.

“In light of these achievements and with various international competitions underway, the ‘Khelo India’ Women’s Football League continues to serve as a beacon of progress.

“It offers a crucial platform for aspiring women footballers to unlock their potential and play an important role in fostering the growth of the sport throughout the

nation.”