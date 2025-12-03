AIFF to rely on ‘flexible’ approach in meeting

new delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will stick to a “flexible” approach when Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets the representatives of all the stakeholders of the sport in the country to find a way out of the current crisis.

The meeting is being called by the sports ministry on the directives of the Supreme Court after the tender floated by the AIFF for the commercial rights of the Indian Super League (ISL) found no takers.

As many as six meetings have been scheduled at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), including separate discussions with the ISL clubs, I-League clubs, prospective commercial partners, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) -- which still is technically the AIFF’s commercial partner till December 8 -- and some OTT platforms. It is leant that the AIFF is amenable to the idea of reduction in the annual minimum guaranteed payment amount of Rs 37.5 crore or 5 percent of gross revenue for the next five years to be paid by the commercial partner as per the tender, if it gets an assurance of financial support.