AIFF to discuss forming consortium by ISL clubs during AGM on Dec 20

new delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday said it will discuss the proposal made by the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs of forming a consortium to own or operate the top-tier league during its Annual General Meeting on December 20.

In a communication addressed to FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur and chief executives of all ISL clubs, the AIFF said the proposal, outlined by the clubs as a possible solution to the ongoing commercial impasse, would require deliberations and approval by the Executive Committee and the AGM.

“We can explore Point No. 12 mentioned in your email dated 2025, which states that ‘the AIFF consider a framework under which the collectively form a consortium...’. For this, we need to discuss the matter and seek approval in the AIFF EXCO and the AIFF AGM scheduled on 20th December 2025,” AIFF said in a letter.

The Marketing Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and its commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) — which organises ISL — ended on December 8, leaving the top-tier league without a commercial framework or operational certainty going forward.

The 12 clubs in a letter to AIFF had said on December 4 that in case a revised tender could not find a suitable commercial partner, the AIFF should “consider a framework under which the ISL clubs may collectively form a consortium to own/operate the league (as majority owners), alongside the Federation and aligned commercial/broadcast/private investors.”

“We recall that when we met on 12th and 18th November 2025, we also discussed possibility of organizing this league jointly. We had expected that by 19th or 20th November 2025 we would receive a judgment on the IA filed by the ISL clubs, but as we sit here on 10th December 2025, nothing has changed,” AIFF said.

“Therefore, I suggest that a conference/virtual call may be arranged at the earliest between the undersigned and the club representatives to work towards a mutually solution. So that AIFF can include this proposal in the agenda points of AGM on 20th December.” agencies