AIFF signs MoU with IMT, Ghaziabad

GHAZIABAD: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad, to grow football culture, initiate research, suggest and implement ways to increase football literacy in India, and to strategically work on various aspects of developing the game in the country.



AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran met with IMT Director Dr Vishal Talwar to discuss the details of the MoU at the IMT campus in Ghaziabad, on Monday.

Speaking about the collaboration with the IMT, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “Indian Football is heading into new territories,

in terms of advancements in areas like research and data analytics. I am very happy to announce that we have collaborated with the IMT to help us push ourselves towards the goals we have set for our long term strategic roadmap, Vision 2047.”

As per the MoU, the IMT shall undertake research and studies that will help the AIFF strategically take football further forward in India. The AIFF, for its part, will aid the IMT on the successful implementation of the sporting plans.