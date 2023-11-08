AIFF sacks its secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has sacked its secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran due to “trust deficit”, a top official said on Wednesday.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey served the termination letter on Tuesday to Prabhakaran, who got the high-profile job on September 3 in 2022. “The AIFF president has issued the termination letter to Prabhakaran. He is no longer the AIFF Secretary General,” AIFF vice-president NA Haris told PTI. “Deputy secretary general Satyanarayan M will discharge his duties as acting secretary general,” he added.

Haris said there has been a “trust deficit” between Chaubey and Prabhakaran and even the AIFF executive committee members are not happy with the way the sacked secretary general worked. Prabhakaran was appointed at the first executive Committee meeting of the new dispensation which took charge after the elections on September 2.