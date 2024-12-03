AIFF officially announces Shrachi Sports, Sony as broadcasters for I-League

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday signed a commercial rights agreement for its premier competitions, including the I-League

and IWL, with Shrachi Sports Endeavour Private Limited for producing and broadcasting 338 matches in the 2024-25 season.

The other events include I-League 2, Senior National Championship

for Santosh Trophy and Senior Women’s National Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy.

These senior men and women club leagues and national championship matches will be streamed on the SSEN app, and 110 of the 132 I-League matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

“This significant partnership will help Indian football to get necessary exposure,” said AIFF secretary general Anilkumar Prabhakaran said in a statement.

Rahul Todi, managing director at Shrachi Sports, said, “It is indeed a historic day for Shrachi Sports to be partnering with AIFF.

This will provide a platform for men and women players to showcase their talents to national and international audiences with high quality HD content. “With this partnership, Shrachi shows its commitment towards being part of India’s growing sports ecosystem.”