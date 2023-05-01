AIFF looks to increase teams in I-League

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is looking to increase the number of teams in the I-League, and has also received recommendations from its league committee to cap the number of registered foreign players in the squad at five, and three in the playing XI.

The recommendations were passed during the league committee meeting through video conferencing on Monday.

“The first thing on the committee’s agenda was to increase the number of teams in the I-League, for which, it was recommended by its members that bids be invited in a triple-tier system in order to provide opportunities to aspiring clubs and/or investors from various socio-economic backdrops,” the AIFF said in a press release.

New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, and Noida have been identified as the tier-1 cities from where potential clubs could bid for a place in the I-League.

Tier-2 cities for the bids were identified as follows: Ranchi, Itanagar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Phagwara, Coimbatore, Manjeri, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhopal and Shillong. The committee also suggested that bids from clubs willing to be based out of tier-3 towns be also invited.

Entities from any village under the control of panchayats can also come up with bids, provided they own a stadium, training facilities, which are not more than 200km from any domestic airport.

“The committee recommended that the minimum bid value for potential clubs from tier 1 and 2 should be minimum Rs 5 crore and Rs 2.5 crore, respectively, while the same for the tier-3 bidders should be minimum Rs 1 crore.

“The teams with the higher bid value will be given preference of selection, and no subsidy will be provided to teams that enter the I-League, for their respective first two seasons. “All teams that come through with bids will have to pay 50 per cent of their respective bid values as participation fee till the year the team plays in the league, for a maximum of three years.”

Winning bids from tier-1 and 2 cities will have relegation immunity for two seasons, while the same from tier-3 cities will be for one season.

Bidders from tier-1 cities must have a minimum net worth of Rs 100 crore, those from tier-2 towns must have a minimum net worth of Rs 50 crore, while the same for tier-3 bidders will be Rs 40 crore.

The bidders will be evaluated on the supporting documents that they submit, based on which a number of criteria points will be awarded to them.

“The committee also deliberated on the criteria for the number of foreign players allowed in the league, and came up with the suggestion that the foreigners’ quota be reduced in order to allow more Indian players to get opportunities in the Hero I-League,” the federation said. It was recommended that the clubs be allowed to register up to five foreigners in their squad and field a maximum three foreign players in their playing XI.

It will no more be mandatory, suggested the committee, for clubs to sign specifically an Asian quota player. The meeting was chaired by league committee head Lalnghinglova Hmar.

AIFF secretary-general Shaji Prabhakaran said, “This is an important meeting, and the decisions made today will have significant impact, not only on the Hero I-League, but also for the overall development of football in the country.”

He further said, “The road map of the AIFF plans to expand the league system to more teams, and provide more opportunities to invest in Indian football.