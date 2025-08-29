AIFF, FSDL submit ‘joint resolution’

new delhi: The logjam in Indian football could be headed for a resolution with the AIFF and FSDL agreeing to a “transparent tender” process for the selection of a commercial partner to conduct the Indian Super League in December in a proposal submitted to the Supreme Court here on Thursday.

The resolution was submitted to the Supreme Court after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) held discussions on the matter on Monday as per an earlier directive of the apex court. The AIFF and FSDL said that they have come to a “consensual resolution” in the larger public interest and for the promotion of the game in India.

“The AIFF has agreed that: It will conduct an open, competitive and transparent tender (or equivalent process) for selection of a commercial partner to conduct the ISL in line with global best practices,” the resolution submitted before the court stated. “Such process will be conducted in conformity with the National Sports Development Code 2011, the National Sports Governance Act 2025” agencies