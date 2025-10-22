AIFF announces $25K for U-17 women’s team

new delhi: The AIFF on Tuesday announced a reward of $25,000 for the India U17 women’s team for its maiden entry into the AFC U17 Asian Cup recently.

India had defeated Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan by identical 2-1 margins last week in Bishkek to top Group G with six points and qualify for the prestigious AFC tournament in China next year, their first-ever continental qualification in this age group.

“The AIFF is pleased to announce a reward of USD 25,000 for the India U17 women’s national team after its extraordinary performance that saw it secure qualification for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time,” stated the body.