Ahmad, Ravindra, Gaikwad star in CSK’s win over MI

Chennai: Afghanistan mystery spinner Noor Ahmad excelled on his Chennai Super Kings debut before skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad stuck a sublime fifty to set up a four-wicket win over their biggest rival Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Ahmad’s four-wicket haul limited Mumbai Indians

to a below-par 155/9 after the hosts put them in to bat on a slow surface.

Gaikwad, batting at number three instead of opening alongside Rachin Ravindra, smashed 53 off 26 balls before the latter took over to ensure CSK got over the line in 19.1 overs. Ravindra remained unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls.

IPL debutant Vignesh Puthur (3/32), a left-arm spinner from Kerala who has never played senior cricket, made life tough for CSK who eventually found a way to start their 2025 campaign with a win.

The 24-year-old Puthur removed Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda in quick succession with all three failing to dispatch the rookie spinner into the stands.

Ravindra deposited Puthur for couple of sixes towards the end to keep the crowd going. The deafening roar came when M S Dhoni walked into the middle with four runs needed for the win but Ravindra hit the wining six.

With the loss, Mumbai Indians maintained their dubious record of not wining their opening game of the IPL since 2012.

Earlier, Ahmad (4/18) ran through the Mumbai Indians middle-order after Khaleel Ahmed (3/29) removed openers Rohit Sharma (0 off 4) and Ryan Rickelton (13 off 7) in the powerplay.

On a typical Chepauk surface, CSK got the early breakthroughs after putting the opposition in to bat.

Rohit was the first one to depart, flicking straight into the hands of Shivam Dube at mid-wicket off Khaleel. Playing his first game for Mumbai Indians, Rickelton looked good in his brief cameo which ended when he played on to give Khaleel his second wicket.

R Ashwin, returning to CSK after 10 years, struck in his first over to make it 36 for three as Will Jacks offered a simple catch to Dube at mid-off.

Surykumar Yadav (29 off 26) and the in-form Tilak Varma (31 off 25) forged a 51-run partnership to take the innings forward before the M S Dhoni effected a lightening quick stumping off Ahmad to send back Mumbai Indians stand-in captain.

Dhoni showed he remains as sharp as ever behind the stumps with bails being dislodged even before Suryakumar could complete his bat swing.

Suryakumar led the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who could not play due to an over rate ban imposed last season.

What broke the back of Mumbai Indians batting was twin strike from Ahmad in his following over. He trapped Tilak with a googly two balls after getting rid of Robin Minz.

His fourth wicket was Naman Dhir who played around his stumps to be bowled.

Deepak Chahar, switching to Mumbai Indians from CSK, came up with a much needed 28 not out off 15 balls to take the team past 150.