Ahead of Test, Kohli’s problems outside off-stump continue

Barbados: Virat Kohli’s struggles outside the off-stump continued as he was once again snapped behind the stumps during an intra-squad practice game while Yashasvi Jaiswal made strong claims for a coveted Test cap ahead of the series opener against the West Indies.

Jaiswal’s Test debut is a matter of time but what could be a subject of discussion is his usual batting slot which is opening or one down, a position that the seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara was forced to vacate after nearly three years of non-performance and an archaic style of Test match batting. The Indian team included some local club cricketers along with its own 16 players for the two-day training-cum-practice game. The first Test begins on July 12.

Kohli, whose problems against deliveries on the corridor of uncertainty, is well documented, saw veteran left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat exploit it early on his spell.

The left-armer’s angle is an awkward one and Unadkat bowled one outside the off-stump, and India’s No. 1 batter, without any distinct footwork, fished at it to be caught by a local fielder stationed at first slip.

Kohli’s dismissals in Test cricket have had a pattern and the canny Unadkat hit the right line and length to get the prized scalp.

The idea was match simulation keeping all the top-order batters in one team while the other group was loaded with bowlers.

Most of the batters retired after playing around 50 to 75 balls with Jaiswal doing his cause no harm with a 54 off 76 balls before taking a break.

With Pujara being axed, the 20-year-old Jasiwal was seen opening the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma.

An on-drive off Mohammed Siraj and a rasping square cut off Unadkat had class written all

over it.

However, Jaiswal’s promotion ahead of regular opener Shubman Gill is an indication that head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit are thinking of blooding the young Mumbai batter as an opener.

The long-term plan of the Indian team management could see them use Gill as their No. 3 batter and try out Jaiswal as an opener. With Kohli taking his spot at No. 4 and Ajinkya Rahane at No. 5, along with Ravindra Jadeja at No. 6 and KS Bharath at No. 7, batting order looks more or less sorted.