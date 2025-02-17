Ahead of Champions Trophy, cricket fever in Pak

Karachi: Cricket fever has gripped Pakistan as the Champions Trophy unfolds with fans eagerly waiting for the action to begin here on Wednesday and businesses related to the game too picking up before the tournament opener between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand.

However, many in the country are disappointed that India are not playing their matches in Pakistan.

“It is disappointing because generally there is so much admiration for the Indian team and players, especially Virat Kohli, in our country,” shopkeeper Moiz Ahmed said at the famous Zainab Market in the heart of Karachi’s bustling Saddar area.

Moiz is surprised at the demand for the Indian shirts among the cricket fans along with the Pakistan team.

“Virat Kohli definitely has a big fan following in Pakistan,” he said as youngsters mingled in the shop choosing different team shirts.

Kashif, a college student, said he had always admired Kohli as a player and also because of his humility.

“He is so down to earth in his behaviour from what we see in the media,” he said.

Shopkeepers in Zainab market, which is famous for selling original licenses and copies of the team shirts whenever a big cricket or football event happens, are clearly happy that the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan.

“I have sold nearly 4 to 5000 shirts in the last three days of the Pakistan and Indian teams,” Javed Pakhali, a shopkeeper, said. Even in the enclosures during matches fans are not shy to wear or display pictures of Kohli and wear shirts with his name printed on them.

The Champions Trophy fever is also evident when one visits the match venue, National Stadium, as many fans are moving around the main gate to catch a glimpse of their favourite players as they come and go from

the stadium. Pace great Waqar Younis said having the Champions Trophy in the country was a big step forward for Pakistan cricket.