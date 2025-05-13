Agarkar and Co keep calm amid storm

new delhi: Selecting the forever under scrutiny Indian cricket team can be a “thankless job” and in the recent past, panels have also been labelled “spineless” for not taking

tough calls.

However, in a matter of one week, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection has changed that perception by playing a major role in the Test retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Needless to say, head coach Gautam Gambhir was kept in the loop.

Considering the start of a two-year World Test Championship cycle with the England series beginning June 20, the selectors had conveyed to Rohit of their decision to move on before accepting Kohli’s wish to call time on his five-day career, providing another clear indication of their long-term vision for the team. In a country where it becomes awkward to handle the retirements of legends like Kohli and Rohit, the selectors has shown the required foresight.

Dilip Vengsarkar, someone who understands the pressure of a selector’s job rather well having been a chief selector himself, said the Agarkar rand Co deserve credit for professionally handling the Test retirements of the two Indian greats.

“Absolutely. Because selectors are the last people to get any credit for that matter,” Vengsarkar said when asked if the selectors should be praised for deftly dealing with Kohli and Rohit. “Having said that, it is very difficult to compare selection panels. I wouldn’t like to do that. Everybody has their own vision,” said

Vengsarkar.