After ‘trauma’ claims, comes Djoker’s ‘posioning’ remarks

new delhi: In a startling claim in an interview, Novak Djokovic said that he was “poisoned” during his detainment time at the 2022 saga of the Australian Open.

The comments come in the aftermath of Djokovic’s “trauma” remarks.

Recalling the dangerous and dark days of the Australian Open in 2022, when Djokovic landed in Melbourne and was then sent to a detention camp, it was all crazy.

The mistake wasn’t Serbian’s but the Victoria state government officials who allowed him to land and cross the immigration checkpoint. They knew he had not taken the Covid jabs. At that time, the Aussies were confused – Covishield vaccines were mandated but not mandatory for the locals in Australia during the pandemic.

In Djokovic’s case, he was treated shabbily in 2022. He was no convict, he was no menace. All he had said was a ‘no’ to the vaccine. The battle played out in the court of law, rather than on the Melbourne Park’s courts. It was high profile. When Djokovic was deported before the Australian Open began and flew out of Melbourne he was in tears.

Now, he has spoken sensational stuff. It is not to gather attention but how he felt “sick” when he returned home in Europe. “I had a paper with a 100 items from toothbrush, toothpaste, water and food, whatever. And I had to tick the certain boxes and each of these boxes contained a certain amount of points, and I had 60 points in total of what I was allowed to receive,” he said. Later, the 24-time Grand Slam winner was told he could not carry most stuff into the hotel. If all this is jargon to the reader, he explained further where he has spoken of food in the detention hotel being ‘poisoned.’ “When I got home (Serbia), I had some health issues. And I realised in that hotel in Melbourne I was fed with some food that poisoned me. I never told this to anybody in Serbia publicly. But there was a really high level of metal, high in lead and mercury,” he said.