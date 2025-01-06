After testing times, Gambhir to decide on skipper Rohit and Kohli’s future soon

sydney: India head coach Gautam Gambhir said struggling stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still have the hunger to excel and will decide on their Test future keeping the team’s best interest in mind.

Gambhir’s comments on the two veterans came after India’s 1-3 series loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia won the fifth and final here to reclaim the BGT after 10 years, knocking India out of the World Test Championship final in the process.

“They are tough people with hunger, they’ll decide what is best for Indian cricket,” said Gambhir.

“To keep the dressing room happy, I have to be honest and fair to everyone. Rohit Sharma showed accountability at the top,” said the head coach. India captain Rohit rested himself from the final Test due to a prolonged lean patch. Kohli too struggled in the series and was caught in the slips as many as eight times.

As many as 26 wickets fell on the first two days while four Indians and as many Australians were dismissed on day three as bowlers largely dominated the proceedings.

“It’s been some really nice wickets. It’s good for Test cricket as well. There was enough for the bowlers, and there was enough for the batters as well. But that is what’s going to keep Test cricket alive,” Gambhir said during the press conference after India lost the fifth Test .

“And this was not the typical Sydney wicket, what we normally are used to or we’ve seen in the past as well. But then this is how Test cricket needs to be played. Result-oriented wickets. I know we talk a lot about when we go back home about turning wickets, but this was as spicy as probably what we get back home.”

Gavaskar, however, had criticised the SCG track during the final session on Saturday. “When I saw the pitch, I did say the cows could have gone and grazed on it,” Gavaskar said. “This is not the ideal Test match pitch that you want because you want it to go into the fourth or the fifth day. Unless there is rain, I don’t see us being here on Day 4.” Gavaskar said it would have attracted criticism from Australian and England cricketers if a similar wicket had been provided in India.“All hell would have

broken loose.”