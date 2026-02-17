After India-Paki clash, focus now returns to pure cricket

New Delhi: The noise is over, normalcy returns, for Team India. Having whacked Pakistan by an emphatic 61-run margin in Colombo on Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav and his bunch head to Ahmedabad. Last league match, India versus Netherlands is at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, which is now recognised as a world-class venue.



Indeed, the noise over competing against Pakistan is over. No more talk of handshakes and other jargon. Focus has to return to pure cricket, where Netherlands, not the strongest side, also need to be dealt with professionally. To be sure, all three matches till now for India have been so easy. Be it USA, Namibia, or a weak and waning Pakistan, India have not been tested. Netherlands is a side which will play minus pressure, so India need to ensure they can again sort out a few glitches. Success can lead to glossing over a few areas which can still be improved upon.

Two cases which stand out, the hype over Abhishek Sharma, who failed on Sunday, and how there were frayed tempers when Hardik Pandya got hot under the collar after Kuldeep Yadav muffed a catch. Pandya did glare at Yadav, before there was calm.

In news other than cricket, Hardik Pandya, himself, was in trouble as he flew into Colombo with his girlfriend. The BCCI has a strict policy on ‘no wives,’ so the return flight from Colombo to Ahmedabad saw Pandya travelling only with the team.

A section in social media is already saying captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambir deserve credit for building the T20 side after former skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired in 2024.

Such talk is mindless, since the job of coach is to produce best results with a pool of good players. Surya, himself, was struggling with the bat before he came good recently. As a leader of the side, he has to set an example with his own batting and leadership.

After witnessing three matches, it is clear India had depth, options and players who can chip in, overall. Someone like Mohd Siraj, shone in one match and has been benched. Likewise, the options in spin are plenty. It is this embarrassment of riches, where India have many players available, which gives them an advantage.

Overall, the fight against injuries and return to fitness has been pronounced. From Tilak Varma, to Abhishek Sharma and Washington Sundar, there have been concerns of fitness. The key, for India, will be to manage players at a peak level.

For example, even though Jasprit Bumrah bowls just four overs, his workload has to be managed. Over to the Super 8 stage, India will be aware of the tougher competition. Pakistan was no decent opponent, to be frank.

If social media posts say they resembled the weakest team in the Indian Premier League, it’s true. However, towards the business end of the tournament, India need to sustain the tempo.