‘After India, NZ is one of strongest teams in Champions Trophy’

New Delhi: Spin great R Ashwin has called India and New Zealand the strongest sides heading into the Champions Trophy but warned teams against taking Australia lightly despite the loss of key players to injuries as they “bring their A-game” into marquee tournaments. The ICC event starts in Pakistan on February 19 with India playing all their matches in Dubai under a hybrid model agreement. “India has the home advantage in Dubai, and it almost like every other team is playing an away match against India. This is a problem for the other teams, for sure,” Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.

With the long-forgotten tri-series making a return after a gap of many years, Ashwin wondered if India should also have played in a triangular tournament instead of a bilateral series against England for better preparation before the Champions Trophy. “Is this preparation with England enough for the Indian team ahead of CT in Dubai? Should we have played a tri-series too? Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa are playing in Pakistan conditions, which would help them in the CT.

“India only played against England in India, and moreover, we don’t have a lot of pleasant memories of playing T20s in Dubai. The toss becomes really crucial in Dubai. I think winning the toss becomes crucial.”

Ashwin said New Zealand, despite the absence of the long-serving pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee,

who have quit playing the 50-over format, will pose a challenge to India. “After India, New Zealand is one of the strongest teams in the Champions Trophy. Since the likes of Southee and Boult are not playing, there is a question mark about their bowling attack. Who will accompany Matt Henry? Will it be Will O-Rourke, who has the potential to be a runaway champion of next generation. Will it be Ben Sears? “They have an experienced spin attack with Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips. Mitchell Santner is the captain, how is he planning to marshall his resources. New Zealand is definitely a strong team. They are one of the challengers to India.” As far as Australia are concerned, Ashwin observed that they transform into a formidable outfit when the stakes are high in ICC events.