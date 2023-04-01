After impressing at Worlds, Preeti eyes Asian Games

New Delhi: After impressing in her maiden Women’s World Boxing Championships, the prodigiously talented Preeti Pawar is eager to put to test the learnings from the tournament at the first Olympic qualifiers – the Asian Games this year – provided she secures a spot in the Indian contingent.

The 19-year-old put up a fearless display across all her three bouts in the marquee event here as she notched an RSC win before toppling the top seed and last edition’s silver medallist Lacramioara Perijoc of Romania.

She made a pre-quarterfinal exit after losing a fiercely-contested bout to two-time medallist, Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas, earning plaudits from everyone.