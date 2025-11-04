After histotic win, leadership change?

new delhi: It may seem a tad harsh a day after India’s pathbreaking triumph in the Women’s ODI World Cup but for the greater good, former national team skipper Shantha Rangaswamy wants Harmanpreet Kaur to step down from captaincy, something she feels is long overdue.

Speaking to PTI, Rangaswamy believes that leaving captaincy would be beneficial for 36-year-old Harmanpreet, who remains invaluable to the team as a batter and a gun fielder.

She said the change has to be made with long-term future of the team in mind. The ODI World Cup is scheduled in 2029 while the T20 showpiece is in the UK next year.

Star opener Smriti Mandhana, who is 29, is the obvious choice for a new captain, said Rangaswamy.

“It’s overdue. Because Harman as a batter and a fielder is brilliant. Yes. But tactically, she can fumble at times. I feel she can contribute more if she’s without the burden of captaincy.

“See, when it comes after a success like this (World Cup win), it will not be taken well but in the interest of Indian cricket and in Harman’s own interest, I think she can contribute much more as a batter without the burden of captaincy. She still has three-four years of big-time cricket left. Not being captain would allow her to do that. Smriti should be made captain across formats. You need to plan for future World Cups also,”

said Rangaswamy.