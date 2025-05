After Doha high, red-hot Chopra eyes 90m-plus throw in Poland

Chorzow: The coveted 90m frontier finally breached in Doha last week, Neeraj Chopra will be eying an even bigger throw in yet another top-class men’s javelin field at the ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet here on Friday.

Chopra sent his spear to 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League though he had to settle for a second-place finish after German Julian Weber produced a 91.06m effort in his last attempt to upstage the Indian. It was also Weber’s maiden 90m throw.

Weber, a European champion in 2022 and silver-medallist in 2024, will be there in Poland too along with two-time world champion Anderson Peters (PB: 93.07m) of Grenada, who finished third in Doha with a throw of 84m.

Polish national record holder Marcin Krukowski (PB: 89.55m) and compatriots Cyprian Mrzyglod (PB: 84.97m) and Dawid Wegner (PB: 82.21m), Andrian Mardare (86.66m) of Moldova and Ukraine’s Artur Felfner (PB: 84.32m) complete the eight-man field.

Since crossing 88m in 2018, the 90m-mark has been on the 27-year-old Chopra’s radar. Relieved that the monkey is finally off his back, Chopra made it clear that “it was just the beginning” and he will be gunning for farther distances in the long season ahead.

The climax of the season will be the World Championships in September in Tokyo where he will be defending his title. He is no longer troubled by the groin niggle that affected his performance in the last few years. He is also much more confident after roping in the iconic Jan Zelezny, who holds the world record for longest throw.

“I and my coach are still working on some aspects of my throw. I am still learning things. We started working together only in February this year,” Chopra had said in Doha.

“So I believe I can have more 90m throws and I can throw farther distances in the upcoming events this year till the World Championships. I was always feeling something in my groin in the last few years. I did not give my best because of that. This year

I feel much better.”