After Chopra’s 90m feat, Narang says he is ‘free to push his limits’

New Delhi: The 90-metre “mental barrier” broken, superstar Neeraj Chopra will now strive to push the limits further to attempt tasks that were previously considered out of reach, reckons Olympics medallist shooter Gagan Narang.

Chopra entered the elusive club when he threw the spear at a distance of 90.23 metres at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

“The monkey is off his back and he is now free to push his limits,” Narang said.

“At one limit, that glass ceiling, that mental barrier which probably played on his mind for some time is now broken,” Narang said, as the double Olympic medallist Chopra prepares for major events like the upcoming World Championships, in which he will look to defend the title he won two years ago. Chopra, however, finished second to Germany’s Julian Weber, who threw 91.06 metres, in Doha.

Narang hailed the achievement as “absolutely phenomenal” and “monumental” for Indian athletics, emphasising its broader significance.

“It’s not just about the distance, right? It’s about redefining what’s possible for Indian sport, especially on the global stage. “This is the first competition of the season for him. And there are many more competitions lined up. So, while it’s important to break that barrier, I think getting the right score is important at the right time.”

He stressed “that confidence is very, very important” for Chopra to build on this milestone. Narang, who served as India’s Chef de Mission at Paris 2024, drew a parallel with his own experience in shooting, where chasing the perfect 600/600 score was both a mental and physical challenge. “I took it personally. And one-and-a-half months later, I broke that record. That mindset — to go beyond what’s seen as the limit — is what we’re witnessing with Neeraj now.”