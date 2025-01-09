After Australia debacle, Agarkar to hold meeting?

New Delhi: The latest setback incurred by India in the longest format in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has prompted Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the men’s selection committee, to hold a series of meetings with Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir and other BCCI officials.

According to reports, Agarkar is all set to review the team’s 1-3 loss Down Under and a massive call on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future is also awaited.

Agarkar is currently in Vadodara to attend Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals beginning on Thursday, said sources. He is supposed to meet the other members of the selection committee and will then sit down with Gambhir and Rohit to discuss the pressing matters.

Apart from this, the selectors are also set to review Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement mid-tour, dressing room unrest along with Rohit and Kohli’s lean patch.

India’s poor run in Tests has only worsened following their 2-0 win over Bangladesh at home. Rohit’s men have suffered six losses in eight games, which includes 0-3 home whitewash against New Zealand.

‘Don’t kill golden goose’

In another development, former India cricketer

Mohammad Kaif warned against the idea of making pace star Jasprit Bumrah the next Test captain of the Indian team.

The clamour for the same have only grown following Bumrah’s stellar show in

the BGT, where he also captained the side to their only victory in the series.

However, the workload took its toll on him — he bowled 53 overs in Melbourne — forcing him to sit out of the final Test with a back spasm.

Accordingly, Kaif advised against doubling his workload. “BCCI should think twice before appointing Bumrah as full time captain. He needs to solely focus on taking wickets and staying fit. Added leadership responsibility, getting carried away in the heat of the moment can result in injuries and shorten an outstanding career. Don’t kill the golden goose,” Kaif wrote on X.