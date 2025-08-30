After 2nd-place finish in DL final, Chopra shifts focuses to Worlds

Zurich: Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra acknowledged that his timing was off in the Diamond League Final in which he finished second but he is hopeful of hitting his stride at the World Championships next month in Tokyo, where he is the defending champion.

The two-time Olympics medallist finished runner-up in the Diamond League Final for the third time in a row as Julian Weber of Germany lifted his maiden trophy with two 90m-plus throws in a commanding show here on Thursday.

Chopra was lying third till the fifth round following his opening throw of 84.35m before his final effort of 85.01m took him to the second spot, overtaking 2012 London Olympics gold winner Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago who ended third with 84.95m.

“The timing was not so good today (Thursday), run-up was not so good. There is something I didn’t find today, but I still have three weeks for the World Championships, and I will try my best,” Chopra said after the event on Thursday.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist had crossed 90m for the first time earlier this year at the Doha Diamond League, but has on numerous occasions said he needs to improve his technique to hit the mark consistently. “This was not too bad. But we are getting very close to the World Championships, so I still need to throw a little bit farther. There were a few things that went well, but still, there were the things which did not go that well,” he said. agencies