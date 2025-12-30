After 2-day Ashes Test, ICC rates MCG pitch ‘unsatisfactory’

dubai: The ICC on Monday rated the pitch used in Melbourne for the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia as unsatisfactory and handed the venue one demerit point after it was deemed to be “too much in favour of the bowlers” in match referee Jeff Crowe’s assessment report.

Twenty wickets fell on the opening day of the Test which England eventually won by four wickets inside two days.

“The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the venue for the fourth Ashes Test, has been deemed ‘Unsatisfactory’ with the venue handed one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process,” read a statement from the ICC.

Accumulation of six demerit points leads to a 12-month ban on the venue.

Crowe delivered the verdict, explaining the decision behind the assessment of the pitch.

“The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was ‘Unsatisfactory’ as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point,” he stated.

However, all the Indian pitches that hosted international cricket this year were rated from ‘very good’ to ‘satisfactory’ in the international body’s assessment report.

The MCG pitch drew heavy criticism with England captain Ben Stokes saying it wasn’t great for the game. Cricket Australia called it bad for business.

The spectators witnessed a total of 36 wickets fall across only 142 overs and no batter managing to reach the 50-run mark.

Despite England securing their first Test victory on Australian soil since 2011, Australia have already retained the Ashes by winning the first three Tests to take an unassailable 3–0 lead.

The final Test of the series will be played in Sydney.