Afridi Pak ODI captain

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to sack Muhammad Rizwan as ODI captain and hand over the reins to left arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has raised eyebrows, with reports suggesting that white-ball head coach Mike Hesson pushed for the change despite having worked with him for just one series.

The PCB on Monday announced that Shaheen will lead Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against South Africa in Faisalabad from November 4-8. The decision was taken at a meeting in Islamabad attended by the national selectors, advisory board members, and Hesson.