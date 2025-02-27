Afghanistan is never going to be taken lightly ever again: Trott

new delhi: Afghanistan is “never going to be taken lightly” by any team after his “resilient” side knocked England out of the Champions Trophy with a memorable win, head coach Jonathan Trott has asserted.

Ibrahim Zadran’s majestic 177 and pacer Azmatullah Omarzai’s fifer trumped Joe Root’s masterful hundred, as the Afghanistan registered a thrilling eight-run win against England here on Wednesday.

Looking ahead to their next must-win game against Australia, Trott also said that Afghanistan team will take confidence form their fine showings against the Aussies in recent World Cup outings.

“Since I’ve been coach we’ve played against Australia three times and we’ve been in the game each of those games. So, we should take a lot of confidence from that. And I think certainly what happened in the World Cup, T20 World Cup, and I say this to the players as well, that Afghanistan’s never going to be taken lightly ever again,” Trott said.