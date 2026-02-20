MillenniumPost
Afghanistan crush Canada by 82 runs to bow out on a high

BY Agencies20 Feb 2026 1:15 AM IST

Chennai: Ibrahim Zadran struck a fluent unbeaten 95 while Mohammed Nabi took four wickets for just seven runs as Afghanistan signed off from the T20 World Cup with a comprehensive 82-run victory over Canada, here Thursday.

Canada signed off without a win from the tournament while Afghanistan had their second win.

The Rashid-Khan led side was clearly the better team and had it won the cliffhanger against South Africa, the side would have avoided an early elimination.

