AFC Women’s Champions League: Odisha FC pitted against Jordan and Singapore clubs

New Delhi: Indian club Odisha FC were drawn alongside Etihad Club (Jordan) and Lion City Sailors FC (Singapore) in Group B of the preliminary stage of the 2024-25 AFC Women’s Champions League, following the draw conducted in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Odisha FC, the champions of the 2023-24 Indian Women’s League, will travel to Jordan to play in the preliminary stage, which will be held in a centralised league format from August 25 to 31.

Thirteen sides will contest the preliminary stage, which features four groups – one group of four teams and three groups of three. The four group winners will qualify for the 12-team group stage, joining the other eight clubs that have qualified directly.

Should Odisha FC top their preliminary stage group and qualify for the next group stage, they will be placed in Group C alongside Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies (Japan), Taichung Blue Whale Women’s Football Team (Chinese Taipei), and hosts Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC (Vietnam).

The group stage comprises three groups of four teams and will also be contested in a centralised league format from October

6 to 12.