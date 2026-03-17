AFC says Iran set to play at World Cup

Kuala Lumpur: A leading soccer official in Asia says Iran is still set to play at the World Cup which kicks off in June in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In a social media post last week in reaction to comments from US President Donald Trump, Iran’s national team said “no one can exclude” it from playing in the tournament. On Monday, Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said the sport’s continental governing body has heard nothing to suggest Iran won’t contest the World Cup.

“They are our member. We want them to play,” he told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, where the AFC is based. “As far as we know, Iran is playing.

“It’s a very emotional moment, everybody is saying a lot of things. At the end of the day, it’s the (Iran soccer) federation who should decide if they’re playing and, as for today, the federation … has told us that they’re going to the World Cup.” Trump had posted on social media that the Iranian team was welcome at the World Cup despite the ongoing war with Iran but that “I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.” agencies