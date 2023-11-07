AFC Cup: Odisha FC beat Maldives’ Maziya 3-2

Male: Indian Super League side Odisha FC came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Maziya Sports & Recreation of Maldives 3-2 in a Group D away match of the AFC Cup here on Tuesday.

The win kept Odisha’s hopes of advancing to the Inter-Zone semifinals of the AFC Cup (the continent’s second tier club competition) alive while the defeat leaves Maziya on the ropes.

Maziya took the lead in the second minute, following a fine team move with Aisam dribbling his way into the Odisha box before laying off for Naiz Hassan, who scored with a simple finish.

Odisha, who defeated Maziya 6-1 in the home fixture, came close to scoring in the seventh minute when Lalthathanga Khawlhring burst into the area before setting up Cy Goddard.