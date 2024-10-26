AFC Challenge League: EB look to find form

thimpu: Grappling with a disastrous start to their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, East Bengal will aim to reset, regain rhythm, and shake off negative momentum as they kick off their AFC Challenge League campaign against Bhutan’s in-form Paro FC

here on Saturday.

Having endured six losses on the bounce, the Super Cup champions now seek redemption on the continental stage, entering Group A alongside Paro FC, Lebanon’s Nejmeh SC, and Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings in Asia’s third-tier competition. Paro FC presents a formidable task, standing at the top of the Bhutan Premier League, unbeaten in their last seven outings and boasting six back-to-back wins.

Paro’s consistency and confidence will be reinforced by a home crowd, adding further pressure on East Bengal, who must also contend with the region’s cold weather, high altitude, and an artificial turf – all factors that could influence the game. “We’re excited to compete in this tournament,” East Bengal’s interim coach Bino George said, highlighting the challenges of the artificial turf and the cooler climate.

“But I believe in my players. We have a strong squad and a clear plan for each team in our group. We’ll stick to our strategy and adapt

as we go,” he added.

On positive side, the timing of this tournament offers East Bengal a much-needed break from their frustrating ISL run.

The poor start saw former head coach Carles Cuadrat, who led them to a Super Cup victory last season, exit amid mounting pressure.

In his place, Oscar Bruzon, a fellow Spaniard with an impressive track record, particularly with Bashundhara Kings, has taken the helm.

However, Bruzon’s recent arrival means he has yet to receive official clearance to be on the sidelines, so George will lead the team from the dugout.

Though Bruzon’s absence will be felt in the dugout, his familiarity with the Challenge League and Bashundhara Kings adds a strategic dimension for East Bengal, as they face his former team.