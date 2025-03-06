Advantage India in Dubai? NZ’s Williamson thinks so

Lahore: New Zealand batting mainstay Kane Williamson reckons India have “real clarity” on how they want to operate in Dubai, having played all their Champions Trophy games at the same venue but his team will also be reasonably well-prepared for the tournament finale due to its limited past familiarity with conditions.

Williamson did not specifically say that India had an advantage of playing at one venue, choosing to compare it to New Zealand’s understanding of conditions in Lahore, where they beat South Africa on Wednesday to set up a final clash against the Rohit Sharma-led side in Dubai on Sunday.

New Zealand had played two games in Lahore during the preceding tri-series involving Pakistan and South Africa.

“I suppose having played there on a number of occasions; there’s real clarity in how they want to operate,” said Williamson when asked if India go into the final with an advantage of knowing the conditions.

“A little bit like our opportunity here, having played a number of times at this venue as well and I think that’s part and parcel in cricket,” he added.

Having scored a hundred in the semifinal, Williamson is high on confidence and looking forward to the final.

“It is what it is (India play all games in Dubai). Our focus is the next match, the location of that match, the opposition, they’re all factors. Obviously, we played India once there,” he said.

“The conditions are different, so it’s important that we try and take away some of those positives and be nice and clear in how we’re trying to operate come two or three-days’ time in the final,” he said referring to New Zealand’s loss to India in the group stage.

‘We’re ready for a scrap’

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner on Thursday acknowledged India’s familiarity with the slow pitch here at the DICS, but said his side is ready for a “scrap” in the Champions Trophy final.

The Kiwis arrived here on Thursday evening ahead of the ICC showpiece’s title clash against India on March 9.

“They’ve played all their games here in Dubai and know that surface. Obviously, the surface will dictate a little bit of how we want to operate. It might be a little bit slower than what we got in Lahore. It might be more of a scrap, but we’re down to scrap,” Santner said after landing in Dubai.