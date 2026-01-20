Advantage athletes? Sania launches ‘The Next Set’

new delhi: Though Sania Mirza no longer competes on the professional tennis circuit, her passion for Indian sport—especially women athletes—remains undiminished. On Tuesday, the six-time Grand Slam champion in doubles and mixed doubles announced the launch of ‘The Next Set’, an initiative aimed at supporting India’s leading and emerging women athletes.

Since retiring, Sania has remained closely connected to the sport as a commentator while also spending time with her son, Izhaan. However, staying away from active involvement in sports was never an option for her. The Next Set is designed to support Indian women athletes who have already reached a high level and now require deeper insight into the demands and rigours of professional sport.

The initiative will initially focus on tennis players. Sania plans to provide them with a comprehensive support system, including coaches, physiotherapists, and trainers who will travel with the athletes. The primary objective of The Next Set is to strengthen the athletes’ support structure, helping them perform consistently at the highest level. In addition, Sania will also conduct training sessions at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Hyderabad. The Next Set has partnered with BNW Developments and Shookra Polyclinics, organisations that not only share a passion for sport but also play a key role in shaping the athletes’ journeys by inspiring growth, confidence, and long-term development.

Speaking about the initiative, Sania said: “The Next Set is deeply personal to me. Having experienced both the highs and lows of my own journey, I understand how transformative the right guidance and mentorship can be at the right time. Over the years, this belief has only grown stronger. Indian women’s tennis has immense talent, and I truly believe that with the right support system, our players can dream bigger and compete on the world stage.”