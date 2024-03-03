Aditi finishes 21st in Singapore, Australia’s Green wins title

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished 21st at the women’s World Championship with a final card of 2-under 70 here on Sunday after being in top-10 in the first two days.

Aditi had an early bogey, but recovered well with three birdies on the Par-5s on the fifth, eighth and 13th and another one on Par-4 ninth.

She dropped a bogey on the closing 18th. Aditi shot 72-69-73 in her earlier rounds.

Australia’s Hannah Green, shot her third straight 67 after 74 start in the f

rst round, to total 13-under and win the title one shot clear of French golfer, Celine Boutier (67).