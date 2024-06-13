Address injustice, says AIFF seeking probe into Qatar’s controversial goal in WC qualifier

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation has sought an investigation into the controversial goal awarded to Qatar in their crucial World Cup qualifying match in Doha, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said on Wednesday while urging the concerned authorities to “address the injustice”.

The AIFF chief said India have asked for a thorough investigation into the goal

that was allowed by South Korean referee Kim Woo-Sung despite the ball clearly going out of play during the

must-win match that the visitors lost 1-2 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday.

The goal sparked widespread outrage as it deprived the Indians of what would have been their maiden entry into the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the 2026 edition.

“We have written to FIFA Head of Qualifiers, AFC Head of Referees, and the match commissioner, regarding the grave supervision error that practically cost us a place in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 3.

“Given it’s severity, We call upon concerned officials for a thorough investigation. We have urged them to explore the possibilities of sporting compensation to address the injustice and we trust that FIFA and AFC will take necessary steps,” he added.

Iran’s Hamed Momeni was the match commissioner for the game.