Adani International School hosts ISSO National Games Chess Competition

Ahmedabad: Adani International School, Shantigram, successfully hosted the ISSO National Games Chess Competition 2025, a two-day celebration of strategy, intellect and sportsmanship. The event brought together more than 370 student participants representing over 80 schools from across 10+ states of India. With over 650 attendees— including parents, coaches and supporters—the campus was transformed into a vibrant hub of competition and camaraderie.

The tournament featured four distinct categories—Under 11, Under 14, Under 17, and Under 19—ensuring meaningful opportunities for players at every stage of their chess journey. Across two intense days, participants demonstrated sharp strategy, skill and composure under pressure.

The Opening Ceremony was attended by Namrata Adani, Promoter of Adani International School, whose interaction with students set a warm and encouraging tone. The young players were also inspired by Bhavesh Patel, former Secretary of the Gujarat State Chess Association and VP of the AICF, and Grandmaster Ankit Rajpara, who shared insights from his own competitive journey.

Medals were awarded across all four categories, with the announcement of the Overall Champion and Runners-Up marking the tournament's highlight.

Narsee School, Mumbai, was crowned Overall Champion, while Indus International School, Hyderabad, earned the Runners-Up title.