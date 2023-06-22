Ad-hoc panel makes it one-bout trial for six protesting wrestlers

New Delhi: The IOA ad-hoc panel has reduced the upcoming Asian Games and World Championship selection to a one-bout competition for six protesting wrestlers, who will be required to beat just the winners of the trials to seal their places in the Indian teams for the two prestigious events.

The six wrestlers -- Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Satywart Kadian and Jitender Kinha -- have not just got the exemption from appearing in the initial trials, they have also been promised that they will compete against the winners of the trials between August 5 and 15.

Interestingly, the wrestlers had requested the Sports Ministry to allow them to appear in the Asian Games trials in August because they are under-prepared for the competition due to their long-drawn protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges.

Elite wrestlers like Bajrang and Vinesh have been given exemptions by WFI from full trials in the past to protect them from injuries but never ever Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Kadian and Jitender Kinha were considered for such a favour.

The ad-hoc panel is required to hold the Asian Games trials before July 15 -- the deadline to send the details of all Indian squads to the organisers.

By conducting the initial trials, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be able to send wrestlers’ names to Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) within the July 15 deadline but it can later replace the entries if protesting wrestlers end up beating the winners of the initial trials.

Ad-hoc panel head Bhupender Singh Bajwa communicated the decision to the wrestlers on June 16. A copy of the letter is in possession of PTI.

“The trial of these wresters will be conducted with the winners of the respective weight categories for Asian Games/World Championships Olympic qualification trials conducted for participation, if done previously,” the letter read.

The IOA had approached the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on June 16, seeking extension of the July 15 deadline for submitting ‘entries by names’ for the Indian wrestling team.