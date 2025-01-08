AC Milan spread their wings

Riyadh: It took exactly one week on the job for Sergio Conceicao to earn his first trophy as AC Milan’s coach — with two comeback wins no less.

Milan came back from two goals down to beat city rivals Inter Milan 3-2 and win the Italian Super Cup on Monday.

Rafael Leao came off the bench and played a part in all three of Milan’s goals from Theo Hernandez, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.

Conceicao was hired to replace the fired Paulo Fonseca last Monday and also led the Rossoneri to a comeback win over Juventus in the semifinals.

So what changed with Conceicao?

“We played with confidence, courage and hunger,” Abraham said. “We’re a strong team.”

Added Pulisic: “He told us we need to have more hunger and that that’s more important than tactics.”

After the semifinals, Conceicao was asked if he embraced his players.

“I’m not so nice and I’m not someone who hugs,” he said. “I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to win.”

But after the final, Conceicao was seen dancing with his players and smoking a cigar in the changing room.

It was Milan’s first trophy since winning Serie A in 2022; and eighth Super Cup title but first since 2016.

Lautaro Martinez and Mehdi Taremi put Inter ahead with goals on either side of halftime.

Leao then earned a foul that resulted in a free kick which Hernandez curled in around Inter’s wall.

Then Pulisic finished off a counterattack by shooting through Augusto’s legs on a play that began with Leao.

For the third goal, Leao provided a through ball for Pulisic, who crossed to Abraham, who tapped into an empty net in stoppage time. The final was moments away from going to a penalty shootout, since there was not going to be any extra time according to the

competition rules.